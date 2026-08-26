Dubai-returning passenger held with 82g gold hidden in mouth

Bengaluru: An Indian passenger was on Wednesday, August 26, apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Bengaluru airport for trying to smuggle 82 grams of suspected gold by concealing it in capsules placed inside his mouth, an officer said.

The incident took place at Terminal 1 of the Kempegowda International Airport around 7:30 am when the male traveller was undergoing security frisking by the personnel to board a flight to Ghaziabad. He had landed early morning from Dubai, the officer said.

“During routine passenger security screening, CISF personnel noticed that the passenger was behaving suspiciously and was not responding appropriately during the screening process,” the CISF officer said.

Two capsules containing suspected gold weighing about 82 grams were found concealed inside the passenger’s mouth, the officer said, adding the man was handed over to the local police for further investigation.

VIDEO | Bengaluru: In an unusual method of concealment, CISF personnel detected two capsules containing suspected gold, weighing approximately 82 grams, concealed inside the mouth of a passenger during security screening at about 7:30 AM on August 26, 2026, at the Security Hold… pic.twitter.com/Jm59a23j5i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2026

The gold has been sent for purity check, he said.

CISF officials said though the quantity was relatively small, the case is significant because of the unusual and rare modus operandi used to conceal suspected gold.