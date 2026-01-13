Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Bageshwar in Uttarakhand

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, the officials said.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th January 2026 12:46 pm IST
Pithoragarh: A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck near Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, causing people to rush out of their homes, according to officials.

According to the District Disaster Management Office, the magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck at 7.25 am. The epicentre was near Kapkot town, about 30 kilometres from the Bageshwar district headquarters.

Bageshwar District Disaster Management Officer Shikha Suyal said there have been no reports of loss of life or property so far.

