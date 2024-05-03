Eat Mangoes for Gut Health—the fruit protects gastrointestinal disorders, says UoH study

Hyderabad: The mangoes, scientifically known as Mangifera Indica belonging to the Anacardiaceous family, originated over 5,000 years ago in the Indo-Burma region, which extends from eastern India and southern China across Southeast Asia. Mango is considered as a National fruit in India. And with a number of varieties, it has been named “The King of Fruits”. It is inextricably connected with the folklore and religious ceremonies of India. One of the most well-known traditional uses of Mango leaves in India is to use them as a decorative door hanging which is known as a Torana (gateway in Sanskrit) in Indian culture. Associated with Deities and Gods in the Hindu religion, it is believed that the leaves are an embodiment of God, and keeping them at the entrance will bring good luck and prosperity to the house. People also string them up in religious ceremonies and during weddings as a blessing of prosperity and fertility. Scientifically, mango leaves become sturdy when mature, which allows them to last for several days. Therefore, the dark green colour allows the leaves to purify the air by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen. The leaves have been active ingredients in Indian Ayurvedic medicine.

Prof.-P-Reddanna

In addition to their amazing fruity flavour, mangoes contain several key nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C, which may help in boosting the body’s natural immune system. It also contains a combination of polyphenols and fiber, which have shown to improve Gut Health and in relieving constipation. Mangiferin, a xanthone C-glucoside found in several plant species including mangos, is well known for its pharmacological properties. Mangiferin is found in higher concentration in the leaves, and peels than in the pulp in various types of mangoes. A number of scientific studies have shown its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties. A number of studies also have shown that mango consumption is positively associated with lowering risk of heart problems through a reduction in lipid levels and inflammation.

A recent study published by a group of scientists, Dr. Gangadhar, Dr. Suresh Kalangi and Dr. Anil Kotha from the lab of Prof. Reddanna, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad in the journal of American Chemical Society Pharmacology and Translational Science (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/epdf/10.1021/acsptsci.3c00323) has demonstrated that mangiferin, protects animals from experimentally induced colitis, a form of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). In these animals mangiferin prevented mucosal erosion and infiltration of inflammatory cells, which were induced by acetic acid. These effects were mediated by the down-regulation of various inflammatory markers like COX-2, Interleukin 1β & 6, Tumor Necrosis Factor-α, Interferon-γ, Interleukin-6, nucleotide-binding domain, leucine-rich repeat containing proteins (NLRP3), and Caspase-1. The study also demonstrated anticancer effects of mangiferin on colon cancer cell line, Caco-2 by increasing the expression of pro-apoptotic markers (Fas ligand, Fas receptor, FADD, caspase-8, and caspase-3), while decreasing the expression of anti-apoptotic markers (Bid and Bcl-2). Further pre-clinical and clinical studies, however, are required to develop mangiferin as a clinical candidate for treatment of IBD and other GI disorders.

This study assumes importance in the light of increasing cases of IBD, which is a chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. The incidence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease has almost doubled in India from 1990 to 2019, with rising death rate; as a result of changes in dietary habits and lifestyle. The prolonged IBD condition, if not treated, may result in the damage of the GI tract and lead to cancers. In the era of junk food and battling with infectious diseases, Indian traditional mangoes turn out to be a wonderful remedy for most of the gastrointestinal problems, including IBD. The slogan could be “Eat Mangoes for Gut Health”.