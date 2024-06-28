‘Election PR stunt gone wrong’: Oppn slams Modi over Delhi airport T1 roof collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Union government on Friday, received flak from the opposition parties over Terminal 1’s roof collapse at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at around 5 am in the morning on Friday, June 28, which led to a person’s death and several individuals suffering injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the expanded and revamped Terminal 1 (T1) at the airport on March 10 this year, around three and half months before this incident.

BRS calls Modi “PRime minister”

“Election PR stunt by PRime Minister gone wrong. Prime Minister @narendramodi had opened an unfinished extension of the Terminal 1 in Delhi Airport in March 2024 to fuel his PR for the General Elections. The result is what we see today. 1 dead and several injured because of one man’s madness for promoting himself. From roof leakages to paper leakages, Modi 3.0 is proving to be a disaster,” the party said in a post on X.

Election PR stunt by PRime Minister gone wrong.



The Prime Minister @narendramodi had opened an unfinished extension of the Terminal 1 in Delhi Airport in March 2024 to fuel his PR for the General Elections.



— BRS Party (@BRSparty) June 28, 2024

TMC MP calls for case against PM Modi

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale called the development “shocking and tragic” and asked why the Prime Minister shouldn’t be charged with culpable homicide over the incident.

“SHOCKING & tragic news this morning. The roof at Delhi Airport’s has T1 collapsed this morning and, until now, 3 people are reported dead. For election campaigning, Modi had hurriedly “inaugurated” T1 in March even while it was under construction. Why shouldn’t PM Modi be charged with culpable homicide? He’s directly responsible for the death of 3 people who lost their lives because Modi was desperate to campaign,” he said on X.

Congress calls it “criminal negligence”

The Congress party said that the “half-finished terminal” was inaugurated in a hurry in March, in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

“The accident that happened at Delhi airport is sad. Many people are reported to have been injured and died in this. The Congress family’s condolences are with the affected families. It is reported that this terminal was inaugurated by Narendra Modi just four months ago. Because of the elections, this half-finished terminal was inaugurated in a hurry. Today this accident happened. The question is – who is responsible for the death caused by the accident?” the party asked in a post on X.

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर हुआ हादसा दुखद है। इसमें कई लोगों के घायल होने और मृत्यु की सूचना है।



कांग्रेस परिवार की संवेदनाएं पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ हैं।



ख़बर है कि इस टर्मिनल का उद्घाटन नरेंद्र मोदी ने सिर्फ चार महीने पहले किया था।



— Congress (@INCIndia) June 28, 2024

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the incident occurred due to “corruption and criminal negligence” of the Modi government.

“Corruption and criminal negligence is responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of Modi Govt.

Delhi Airport (T1) roof collapse

Jabalpur airport roof collapse

Abysmal condition of Ayodhya’s new roads

Ram Mandir leakage

Cracks in Mumbai Trans Harbour Link road

13 new bridges falling down in Bihar in 2023 & 2024

Pragati Maidan Tunnel submerging

Morbi bridge collapse tragedy in Gujarat, … are some stark instances which exposes the tall claims by Modi ji and BJP of creating “World Class Infrastructure” ! On March 10th, when Modi ji inaugurated the Delhi Ariport T1, he called himself“Doosri mitti ka insaan…” All this false bravado and rhetoric was only reserved for quickly indulging in ribbon-cutting ceremonies before Elections! Our heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Delhi airport tragedy. They bore the brunt of a Corrupt, Inept and Selfish Govt,” he said.

Flight operations suspended at T1

Flight operations have been suspended at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1, which is used for domestic flights, till further notice following a roof collapse on Friday early morning that has left one dead and at least six others injured.

The incident happened at around 5 am at the departure area of Terminal 1 (T1) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) amid heavy rains in the national capital.

The civil aviation ministry on Friday said heavy rain has resulted in the collapse of the canopy of Delhi airport T1.

“As a result of which flights to & from Terminal 1 have been closed till further notice. Alternate arrangements are being made for the smooth operation of the flights,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Sources in the know said flight departures have been suspended till 2 pm.

T1 has only domestic flight operations by IndiGo and SpiceJet. The airport — which has three terminals T1, T2 and T3 — handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

According to the sources, the airport operator — DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) — is looking at temporarily shifting operations from T1 to T2 and T3, they added.

The sources also said that soon after the incident at around 5 am, it was decided to suspend the flight departures while passengers who were already inside the terminal took their flights.

The departures were completely suspended at around 7:30 am, they added.

“Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected,” a DIAL spokesperson said in a statement.

As a result of this incident, the spokesperson said all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR Group, is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

“We sincerely regret this disruption and apologise for any inconvenience caused.” the spokesperson said.

In a post on X, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said that he was personally monitoring the situation and the injured people have been shifted to hospital.

“Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at the site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1.

“The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing,” he said.

An IndiGo spokesperson said flight operations are impacted due to structural damage to T 1 due to adverse weather conditions.

“This has led to flight cancellations at Delhi as passengers are not able to enter the terminal. Passengers already inside the terminal will be able to board their planned flights, but those with flights later in the day will be offered alternatives,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline also said the unplanned situation has led to operations across the network being impacted.

“Customers are advised to keep track of and confirm their flight status before leaving for the airport,” it said.

In a post on X, SpiceJet said flights have been cancelled as T1 will remain partially closed for operations until further notice.