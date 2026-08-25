Elections for GHMC, local bodies likely in December 2027

Hyderabad: Telangana is planning to hold elections for Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri municipal corporations in December 2027, ETV Bharat reported, quoting sources.

Local body elections for Warangal, Khammam, Kothur, Siddipet, Mandammari, Manuguru, Achampeta, and Nakirekal will also be held at the same time, the report stated.

Elections for 116 municipalities and seven corporations were held in February this year. Elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Warangal and Khammam local bodies were postponed because their term had not yet expired, and elections to other bodies were postponed for various other reasons.

Also Read Telangana govt splits GHMC, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri corporations created

GHMC Council’s term ended on February 10 this year. The next day, the Telangana government passed orders to trifurcate the body into GHMC, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), and the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Before the trifurcation, the Telangana government increased GHMC’s jurisdiction from 650 square kilometres to over 2,000 sq km and increased the number of wards from 150 to 300 in December 2025, briefly making it the largest municipal corporation in the country.

According to an ETV report, the government is likely to allow a brief gap after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise concludes on October 19 before moving ahead with the next steps. Municipal officials have reportedly been informed and will be given time to prepare for the elections.