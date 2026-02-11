Telangana govt splits GHMC, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri corporations created

Hyderabad: Ending weeks of speculation, the Telangana government finally passed orders to trifurcate the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Instead of one large body, the city now has the GHMC, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) and the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC).

The development comes just a day after the Greater Hyderabad Council’s term ended on February 10.

In two separate orders dated February 11, the Telangana government reorganised the GHMC into the three bodies – GHMC, CMC, MMC – and also passed orders appointing new commissioners to the two newly created corporations. While RV Karnan will continue in his current post as GHMC Commissioner, GHMC Additional Commissioners G Srijana and T Vinay Krishna Reddy have been posted as the new Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioners.

In the same order transferring Srijana and Vinay Krishna Reddy, the Telangana government also reshuffled a handful of other officers, including senior IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Sultania, who has been posted as Principal Secretary to Government (Planning Department) and Director General, Telangana Remote Sensing Applications Centre.

The fate of the civic boy was hanging in the balance ever since the Telangana government decided last year to increase the corporation’s jurisdiction from 650 square kilometres to over 2,000 sq km now, increasing its wards from 150 to 300. The decision faced a lot of flak, especially from Opposition parties like the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The AIMIM, in particular, was afraid that it would lose its dominance in the Hyderabad area if the GHMC wards were expanded. With the GHMC still intact and with a smaller jurisdiction now, the AIMIM may, in fact, even get stronger.

New corporation zones

According to Government Order No 55 dated February 11, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation will comprise the former Greater Hyderabad zones of Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Qutubullapur. Similarly, former zones of Malkajgiri, Uppal, LB Nagar of the GHMC will now make up the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation. The remaining zones of Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Golconda, Charminar and Khairatabad now fall under the GHMC’s ambit.