Ex-Palestinian basketball star killed by Israeli forces while seeking food in Gaza

Gaza Strip: Mohammed Shaalan, a prominent former player for the Palestinian national basketball team, nicknamed “The Earthquake”, was shot dead by Israeli forces while trying to obtain food for his children amid the ongoing blockade of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Wafa News Agency, the 40-year-old was targeted in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, as he attempted to reach humanitarian aid supplies. He had been desperately searching for food and medicine for his daughter Mariam, who suffers from kidney failure and severe blood poisoning, after repeated appeals for urgent treatment went unanswered.

Shaalan played for several leading Palestinian clubs and represented Palestine internationally as part of the national basketball team, earning widespread recognition for his talent and dedication.

تغطية صحفية: استشهاد لاعب المنتخب الفلسطيني لكرة السلة "محمد شعلان" بعد استهدافه برصاص قوات الاحتلال أثناء محاولته الحصول على المساعدات الإنسانية في خانيونس لإطعام أطفاله. pic.twitter.com/FDWgdyxPPO — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) August 19, 2025

This comes after on August 6, another renowned sportsman, retired footballer Suleiman al-Obeid – affectionately known as the “Palestinian Pelé” – was also killed by Israeli gunfire while waiting for aid in southern Gaza. He is survived by his wife and five children.

Israeli forces have reportedly killed more than 2,000 Palestinians at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) distribution sites since late May. The GHF introduced a new aid delivery mechanism on May 27, following nearly three months of a complete Israeli blockade on humanitarian assistance into the enclave.