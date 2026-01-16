Expedite Hyderabad Metro takeover, Kishan Reddy urges Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Friday, January 16, urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to complete the takeover of Hyderabad Metro Rail’s first phase from Larsen and Tourbo to pave the way for the second phase of the project, which the Centre is ready to undertake along with the state government.

He requested the state government to take over Phase-I as soon as possible and send the necessary proposals for the construction of Phase-II to the central government.

Kishan Reddy wrote a letter to the Chief Minister raising concerns over delays in moving forward with Hyderabad Metro Phase-II.

The Union minister stated that the Centre has already agreed in principle to Phase-II, with the understanding that the takeover of Phase-I is completed first, and coordination begins through the joint committee, as agreed earlier.

He urged the Telangana Chief Minister to nominate state officials to the joint committee, so that coordination can commence without delay and Metro expansion can progress in the larger interest of the people of Hyderabad.

Kishan Reddy wrote that he met Union Minister for Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar and discussed the construction of the second phase of the Metro.

Manohar Lal Khattar also reminded that the Centre has already agreed to the construction of Phase-II.

“Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also told me that the state Government has decided to take over the first phase of the Metro and to form a joint committee with the central government and the state government for the preparation of the second phase,” wrote Kishan Reddy.

He quoted Khattar as saying that it has been decided to form a committee with two officials from the state government and two from the Centre.

The state government was asked to send the names of two officials, but it has not yet proposed the names.

Kishan Reddy requested Revanth Reddy to immediately send the names of two officials and make an effort to hold a meeting.