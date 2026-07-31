Experience Burma’s traditional tea shop in Hyderabad this August

Step off a bustling street in Yangon and into the gentle hum of a local laphet yay tsain, a traditional Burmese tea shop, where the air is thick with the aroma of freshly pulled black tea and rich spices. Conversations flow effortlessly across wooden tables as regulars tear into flaky flatbreads, dipping them into fragrant curries without any sense of rush.

You do not need an expensive flight ticket to get this timeless experience of an authentic Burmese tea shop anymore. Throughout August 2026, Burma Burma is bringing the heart of Yangon’s teahouse tradition straight to Hyderabad with their limited-edition festival menu, “PaukSe & Palata: Windows to Burma.”

Glimpse of PaukSe & Palata: Windows to Burma festival (Image Source: Special Arrangement)

Unpacking PaukSe and Palata

The team at Siasat.com visited Burma Burma in Sattva Knowledge City, Hitech City, for an exclusive preview of the festival menu. As soon as we sat down, we were greeted with a refreshing, cold glass of the Sea Salt Honeycomb pulled tea. We highly recommend the sweet, creamy tea topped with lemon mousse and crunchy honeycomb, which served as the perfect palate opener. It proved to be a brilliant pairing with the Spicy Curry Buns, veggie-stuffed fried buns nestled in a rich, spicy coconut curry. The crunchy chips scattered over the top added a wonderful layer of texture that balanced the soft buns.

Sea Salt Honeycomb pulled tea (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

Next arrived the Tofu and Scallion Twist, a pillowy steamed bun packed with silken tofu, scallions, and sesame oil. Alongside was the Palata Sando, which was an absolute highlight for Siasat.com. The edamame and water chestnut patty was remarkably flavorful, held together between flaky, buttery palata layers.

As the table filled, we moved on to the OG Burmese Taco and the Tea Break Palata. The Tacos were vibrant and dynamic, pairing crisp, folded palata with spicy minced mock meat and chilli-garlic butter. Meanwhile, the Tea Break Palata, served with a fragrant lentil curry loaded with brown onions, mint, and green chillies, is something we highly recommend for local palates. Its comforting, aromatic spice profile and the daal carry a familiar, warm Indian touch.

Adding a fun twist to the preview, we took the PaukSe Burger to go! Packed with a crisp corn-jalapeno patty, mango-pineapple salsa nestled inside a soft poppy-seed steamed bun, and sweet potato fries on the side, it proved that these teahouse creations travel remarkably well for a quick bite on the move.

PaukSe Burger (Image Source: Special Arrangement)

A sweet finish with a local touch

As is the norm for Burma Burma, the desserts were truly impeccable, easily earning top recommendations from our team. The Tea Shop Cream Puff was lovely with its crisp pastry and malai cream, but it was the fragrant Thai tea mascarpone dip that truly stole the show with its deep, aromatic tea notes.

The standout sweet surprise, however, was the Nutty Banana Sundae. Combining warm, flaky pulled palata, hazelnut spread, condensed milk, and banana caramel ice cream, it instantly struck a chord of local nostalgia. Biting into those buttery, sweet layers felt wonderfully like a classic Hyderabadi bakery tie puff, brilliantly elevated into a decadent sundae.

Nutty Banana Sundae (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

PaukSe & Palata: Windows to Burma festival runs from August 1–31, 2026, at the Burma Burma branch of Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City. An average meal for two costs around Rs. 1800.