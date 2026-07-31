Mumbai: Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Part 1 is all set to release in theatres this Diwali. Months ahead of its release, the makers finally unveiled the film’s much-awaited trailer, which has impressed audiences with its grand visuals and larger-than-life scale. While the trailer has received mixed reactions overall, another topic grabbing attention is the remuneration of the film’s star-studded cast.

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 150 crore for the two-part epic (Rs 75 crore per film). However, not many know that one actor in the film chose not to take a single rupee despite being part of one of India’s most expensive films, made on a reported budget of Rs 4,800 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor from Ramayana film (Instagram)

The actor is Vivek Oberoi.

Vivek Oberoi’s Ramayana fee

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek revealed that he refused to accept any remuneration for Ramayana and instead requested that the amount be donated to children battling cancer.

“I told Namit that I don’t want a penny for this. I want to donate it to a cause I truly believe in, which is kids with cancer. I want to support you because I love what you’re doing, and I think this film will take Indian cinema to the global stage with a bang,” he said.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana boasts an impressive ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ramayana: Part 1 is slated to release worldwide on November 6, 2026, during Diwali, while Part 2 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2027.