Ramayana: Who took Rs 0 while Ranbir Kapoor earned Rs 150 crore?

Not many know that one actor in the film chose not to take a single rupee despite being part of one of India's most expensive films, made on a reported budget of Rs 4,800 crore

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Ramayana cast salaries comparison with Ranbir Kapoor's earnings.
Ramayana cast salaries update (Instagram)

Mumbai: Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Part 1 is all set to release in theatres this Diwali. Months ahead of its release, the makers finally unveiled the film’s much-awaited trailer, which has impressed audiences with its grand visuals and larger-than-life scale. While the trailer has received mixed reactions overall, another topic grabbing attention is the remuneration of the film’s star-studded cast.

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 150 crore for the two-part epic (Rs 75 crore per film). However, not many know that one actor in the film chose not to take a single rupee despite being part of one of India’s most expensive films, made on a reported budget of Rs 4,800 crore.

A man dressed as Lord Rama praying near a waterfall in a forest setting.
Ranbir Kapoor from Ramayana film (Instagram)

The actor is Vivek Oberoi.

Subhan Bakery

Vivek Oberoi’s Ramayana fee

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek revealed that he refused to accept any remuneration for Ramayana and instead requested that the amount be donated to children battling cancer.

“I told Namit that I don’t want a penny for this. I want to donate it to a cause I truly believe in, which is kids with cancer. I want to support you because I love what you’re doing, and I think this film will take Indian cinema to the global stage with a bang,” he said.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana boasts an impressive ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ramayana: Part 1 is slated to release worldwide on November 6, 2026, during Diwali, while Part 2 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2027.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button