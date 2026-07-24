Mumbai: Filmmakers are constantly pushing the boundaries of scale and storytelling, with big-budget spectacles becoming the new benchmark for Indian cinema. Taking that ambition to an entirely new level is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which is now being reported as the most expensive Indian film ever made.

Ramayana total budget

According to IndieWire, the two-part epic has been mounted on a staggering USD 500 million (approximately Rs 4,800 crore) budget, covering both films along with production and promotional expenses. The development comes on the same day Sony Pictures Entertainment was officially announced as the film’s international distribution partner.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Based on the ancient Sanskrit epic by Maharishi Valmiki, the film is being developed as a two-part cinematic saga, with the second instalment already in production.

Meanwhile, the makers have also postponed the release of the film’s trailer, which was initially scheduled to launch on Friday. Producer Namit Malhotra recently confirmed that the trailer will now be unveiled at a later date as part of a larger global rollout following the studio’s partnership with Sony Pictures.

Ramayana: Part One is currently slated for a Diwali 2026 release, with an official release date expected to be announced soon.