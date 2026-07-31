Govt employee Nadeem denied apartment over religion in Warangal

Hyderabad: A Muslim family was allegedly told there is no place for Muslims in a Warangal apartment by a woman who claimed to be a government employee.

A video of the incident emerged on social media late Thursday, July 30, in which a man, identified as Nadeem, is heard confronting the “government employee” after being told the apartments won’t be sold to Muslims.

“Why don’t you put a board outside and say Muslims are not allowed? Is this our government’s rule or your society’s rule?” Nadeem can be heard questioning the woman.

Woman constantly deflects questions, leaves

He repeatedly asked the woman to provide a reason for not permitting a Muslim to have an apartment in the society, which she deflected. She walked away from Nadeem, even as he tried to get an answer from her.

“Living in a society, you’re talking like this. You speak so cheaply and rashly. Please do tell, why are Muslims not allowed here?” Nadeem continued, while the woman got inside a lift and left.

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According to Nadeem’s Instagram profile with over 6,000 followers, he works in the Telangana Revenue Department, and occasionally makes videos simplifying governement welfare schemes for viewers.

A man was allegedly told there is no place for Muslims in a Warangal apartment by a woman, who claimed to be a government employee.



A video of the incident emerged on social media late Thursday, July 30, where a man, identified as Nadeem, is heard confronting the "government… pic.twitter.com/4p7sLhAyPJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 31, 2026

‘No place for Muslims’

He said that the woman had initially spoken rudely before he opened his phone to record the incident. “When I started recording, she went silent and said nothing,” Nadeem said.

He told the woman that he and his parents were informed about a vacant flat in the apartment building and were planning to purchase it. “So we went there. As soon as we neared the lift, she began speaking very rudely,” said Nadeem.

“Who are you? Why did you come here?” were some of the questions asked by the woman. When Nadeem replied that he was there to view a flat for sale, the woman reportedly said, “Who said they will give this place to Muslims? There is no need or place for Muslims here.”

Apartments owned by teachers

Nadeem said he had already conversed with the apartment owner, who was ready to sell the flat. The woman, however, asserted that his family can buy the apartment flat only after her approval.

“In addition, she claims to be a government employee. But the watchman told me all of the apartments are owned by teachers and they all agreed not to sell the flats to Muslims,” Nadeem recounted the day.

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Taking a dig at the apartment owners, he questioned if they were “WhatsApp University teachers.” Nadeem said in the video, “How will you educate your children? Will you tell them not to let any Muslims in buildings where Hindus live? Or will you tell them that apartments should only be sold to Hindus?”

I am also in public service, never discriminated, says Nadeem

He added that it was the first time he experienced such blatant discrimination, having seen several flats and apartments in Warangal. He condemned the alleged teacher’s mindset, saying, “If elders like you have this mindset, what do you feed into the minds of the young generation?

“This kind of discrimination, caste feelings, religion feelings—what ideals will they live by?”

Nadeem claimed that as a public servant himself, he never discriminated against anyone on the grounds of religion. “Whoever comes to me, whether Muslim or Hindu, I always ask them what their problem is.”

Write clearly that flats not for Muslims: Nadeem’s request

“These people calling themselves teachers and government employees, if they stay in such society, society will be ruined,” he said.

He ended the video by urging apartment owners and builders in Warangal to clearly state outside the particular structure that the flats are not sold to Muslims. “A small request: clearly write outside your building that these flats are not for Muslims or that this apartment is only for Hindus. ‘We won’t sell the flats to Muslims.’ Write it clearly.”

Warangal CP unaware of incident

The Warangal Commissioner of Police’s office said they were unaware of the incident. “We will look into the incident and share the video with cybercrime police,” said an officer.

Nadeem has not yet responded to Siasat.com‘s request for comment. The copy will be updated upon receiving a response.