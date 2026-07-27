Man alleges he was called ‘terrorist’ in Hyderabad parking row 

Hyderabad: A Muslim man alleged that a woman called him a “terrorist” during an argument over a parking mishap in the Attapur police limits here on Sunday evening, July 26, in an incident whose video has since been restricted on social media following a notice from the Telangana Police.

The incident occurred at the Mantra Mall parking area, where the man, while reversing his vehicle, accidentally hit a car parked next to his. In a reel shared on Instagram, the man is seen telling the woman’s driver that he would bear the cost of the damage.

The man alleged that the woman then called him a “Muslim terrorist,” following which he got into an argument with the driver. “How can she call me a terrorist? I am ready to pay for the damage. How can she say that?” he is heard saying in the video.

The driver, however, denied the allegation, telling the man in Hindi that no one had called him a terrorist and asking him to pay for the damage instead.

Attapur Police deny allegation

Attapur Station House Officer (SHO) A Seetaiah denied that the man had been called a terrorist, and said an inquiry was underway. “At 10 pm, we received a complaint regarding the incident, and an inquiry is underway. In the video, the man is alleging that he was called a terrorist, but the woman is not audible,” he told Siasat.com.

Seetaiah said no case had been registered so far and declined to reveal the complainant’s name, citing the ongoing inquiry.

Reel removed from Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, removed the reel following a legal request. “We received a legal request to restrict this content. We reviewed it against our policies and conducted a legal and human rights assessment,” a message from Meta said.