Man alleges he was called ‘terrorist’ in Hyderabad parking row 

The video of the incident has since been restricted on social media following a notice from the Telangana Police.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published:
Protest scene in Hyderabad's Attapur over parking dispute, with angry crowd and police presence.
Meta removes reel on Hyderabad hate crime

Hyderabad: A Muslim man alleged that a woman called him a “terrorist” during an argument over a parking mishap in the Attapur police limits here on Sunday evening, July 26, in an incident whose video has since been restricted on social media following a notice from the Telangana Police.

The incident occurred at the Mantra Mall parking area, where the man, while reversing his vehicle, accidentally hit a car parked next to his. In a reel shared on Instagram, the man is seen telling the woman’s driver that he would bear the cost of the damage.

The man alleged that the woman then called him a “Muslim terrorist,” following which he got into an argument with the driver. “How can she call me a terrorist? I am ready to pay for the damage. How can she say that?” he is heard saying in the video.

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The driver, however, denied the allegation, telling the man in Hindi that no one had called him a terrorist and asking him to pay for the damage instead.

Attapur Police deny allegation

Attapur Station House Officer (SHO) A Seetaiah denied that the man had been called a terrorist, and said an inquiry was underway. “At 10 pm, we received a complaint regarding the incident, and an inquiry is underway. In the video, the man is alleging that he was called a terrorist, but the woman is not audible,” he told Siasat.com.

Seetaiah said no case had been registered so far and declined to reveal the complainant’s name, citing the ongoing inquiry.

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Reel removed from Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, removed the reel following a legal request. “We received a legal request to restrict this content. We reviewed it against our policies and conducted a legal and human rights assessment,” a message from Meta said.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published:

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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