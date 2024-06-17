Extended power cuts across Hyderabad on Bakrid irk residents

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad were left irked due to prolonged power cuts on the day of Eid al-Adha. Some areas, including Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam, Film Nagar, Sanathnagar, and Kondapur experienced extended blackouts.

In Banjara Hills and adjacent areas, the power supply has remained affected for nearly seven hours. “Today is Eid and we are forced to remain in dark. It has been over seven hours without electricity. There has been no response from the officials. We had to eat our dinner under flashlight of phones,” said an angry resident of Masab Tank.

“This is the new norm. We continue to suffer without electricity for hours in a supposedly developed city,” said another resident of the same area.

Many expressed frustration over the department’s inability to quickly resolve the issue, leaving them without electricity for hours on the significant holiday.

Many residents took to microblogging site X to express their frustration.

#HyderabadRains@tgspdcl please look at the power cut and low voltage problem at Navanirman Nagar , Film Nagar , Jubilee Hills , Hyderabad.( behind JHPS) . There has been no power since 4 pm . Update will be appreciated. #hyderabadrains — fan tony (@fansachintony67) June 17, 2024

@tgspdcl since last 3 hours there is low voltage of power supply in Czech Colony Street no 3 SANATHNAGAR Hyderabad

No one is responding when we call concerned area electricity department — Sudhakar Reddy B (@SudhakarReddyB4) June 17, 2024

@tsspdcl @TelanganaCMO @PMOIndia @revanth_anumula @INCIndia @narendramodi I'm from guram guda, hyderabad. Since 1 month we're facing power cuts straight 6 hours. We're totally dependent on electricity. We need your focus. Can congress solve this issue? Which party can solve this? — Jithender Reddy (@Jithend59586915) June 17, 2024

#powercuthyderabad



@TsspdclCorporat No Power in Moosapet Bharat nagar, Hyderabad since today 4:00pm. Now time is 9:40 pm.People are suffering. Is this the progress we are seeing ??



#powerCutHyderabad — Madhunarasimha (@Madhunarasimha) June 17, 2024

Officials attributed the disruptions to heavy rains in the afternoon, which damaged power supply infrastructure. In many places, transformers blew up, exacerbating the situation.

Speaking with Siasat.com an official from the electricity department said, “Our men are on the ground working to restore the power supply.” He added that due to Eid holiday many staff members were not working, which also caused some delay in power restoration in some areas.