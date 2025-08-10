Fact Check: Is Karnataka family labeled ‘fake voters’ by Rahul Gandhi genuine?

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has claimed that a family of voters is fake.

However, preliminary verification by the Election Commission in Bengaluru has stated that the individuals in question are genuine voters, sources revealed on Friday.

Allegation by Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi had alleged that a family of three—one male and two females—were fake voters based on the fact that he was unable to view their photographs.

However, images of the three individuals, along with their GPS-tagged address, have since surfaced on social media.

The photograph shows the family members displaying their Voter ID cards at their residence located on 2nd Main, JCR Layout, Panthur, near Kadubeesanahalli in Bengaluru. The three members of the family are Om Prakash Bagri, Saraswati Devi Bagri, and Mala Bagri, the ECI sources said.

Fact check by Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair

After the photos of the voters went viral on social media, Mohammed Zubair of Alt News alleged that each member of the family has two EPIC numbers.

Sharing photos of the information from the EC website, he claimed that each one of the family members is registered in two assembly constituencies.

Instead of putting out these details ( first three pics) from their own handle, EC Karnataka shared these images with reporters and BJP members ( @amitmalviya @RajeevRC_X @PCMohanMP @BJP4Karnataka etc) to counter @RahulGandhi.



But they themselves forgot to check that each… pic.twitter.com/kgJo6AypnJ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 8, 2025

Why affidavit asked?

Sources said the reason the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka asked Rahul Gandhi to personally submit an affidavit was due to his previous tendency to disown the allegations he made against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“The reason for asking for a declaration this time is that in the past, he has never submitted any self-signed letter. Whatever reply we provide is sent to some other entity, and each time he disowns it,” the sources stated.

With inputs from IANS