Farah Khan faces backlash over comment on Shivangi Joshi

Mumbai: Weeks after Lock Upp 2 concluded, host Farah Khan has landed in controversy over a remark involving Shivangi Joshi’s childhood trauma. Several social media users have accused the filmmaker-choreographer of being insensitive and questioning the actor’s reasons for sharing her painful experience.

The controversy began after Farah visited former contestant Akanksha Chamola’s home for her latest food vlog. During their conversation, the two revisited the deeply personal secrets shared by contestants on Lock Upp 2.

Farah recalled how Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda and Shreya Kalra had opened up about traumatic experiences from their childhood. The discussion then shifted to Shivangi, who had initially spoken about her family’s financial struggles and how they once struggled to afford basic necessities.

Commenting on Shivangi’s journey, Farah reportedly said, “Shivangi realised that bread and butter will not take her far and that she has to share a big secret.”

Farah further suggested that the emotional revelations made by other contestants may have encouraged Shivangi to speak about her own childhood trauma. However, her choice of words did not sit well with a section of viewers, who felt she was implying that Shivangi shared the experience to gain sympathy or strengthen her position in the game.

One user called the remarks “pathetic” and said Shivangi should have been shown basic decency. Another wrote, “Don’t weaponise vulnerability then cosplay as its moral authority,” while accusing Farah of being insensitive towards Shivangi’s personal experience.

During her time on Lock Upp 2, Shivangi had alleged that she was molested as a child by a man her family trusted and whom she called “Mama ji.” The actor said she had never spoken openly about the incident before and credited her fellow contestants for giving her the courage to finally share it.

While reality shows often encourage contestants to reveal personal secrets, viewers believe conversations involving childhood abuse must be handled with greater sensitivity. Farah’s remarks have now reignited the debate over where reality television strategy ends and respect for a survivor’s experience begins.