FIR against Tejashwi Yadav for calling Modi ‘vote thief’ in post

Shahjahanpur: Police here have lodged an FIR against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over a social media post attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an officer said on Saturday.

A complaint in the matter was filed by the BJP’s city president, Shilpi Gupta.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said, “The FIR was registered on Friday.”

Gupta’s complaint alleges that Yadav’s “indecorous comment” against the prime minister caused “immense anger among the people of the country.”

The FIR, registered at the Sadar Bazar Police Station, alleges that the post “created significant resentment among the general public and BJP workers.”

Gupta said that the post was made from the official RJD account and it read: “Today, the vote thief will come to Gaya, Bihar, and will tell lie after lie in front of the Biharis.”

The former Bihar deputy chief minister has been booked under sections 353(2) (spreading rumours) and 197(1)A (making allegations through a picture) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, a separate FIR was filed against Yadav in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, on the complaint of local MLA Milind Narote.

A police officer said Yadav was booked under BNS sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 353 (statements that cause public mischief).

Not afraid of speaking truth: Tejashwi

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav asserted that he was “not afraid” of the FIR and he will “continue to speak the truth”.

When approached by PTI video for comments, the young leader shot back, “Who is afraid of an FIR? Is jumla an objectionable word? I was simply telling the truth. And I will continue to do so. They may lodge as many cases against me as they please.”

VIDEO | Police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district have registered a case against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) for tweeting an alleged objectionable post about PM Modi.



RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, “Who is afraid of an FIR? Has speaking the truth now become a… pic.twitter.com/zpx4uXPdaf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2025

The former Bihar deputy CM spoke while touring fish markets and makhana fields in the north Bihar district of Katihar, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is touring the state as part of the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

Gandhi was seen chatting with fishermen and cultivators of makhana (fox nuts) and listening to their problems, in the presence of a number of leaders, including Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, whose Purnea Lok Sabha constituency covers a part of Katihar.

A popular snack which is also used in religious functions and to prepare desserts, makhana has been in the spotlight ever since the Union budget presented earlier this year announced the setting up of a ‘makhana board’ to give a boost to its production.

The PM has also been giving a push to the north Bihar produce by claiming that he loves to snack on the “super food”.

In his address during the inauguration function of the Khelo India tournament, held in Bihar earlier this year, Modi had asked athletes from across the country to make sure that they enjoyed makhana during their stay.

The day’s Yatra is scheduled to conclude at Purnea town, around 30 km away.