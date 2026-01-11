Fire breaks out during The Raja Saab screening, video goes viral

Hyderabad: On January 9, 2026, the Telugu film The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, had an unexpected incident during its screening at Ashok Talkies in Rayagada, Odisha. Fans, excited about Prabhas’ arrival on screen, caused a fire in the cinema hall. The fire started when some fans lit lamps and burst crackers inside the theatre during Prabhas’ entry scene. The flames spread near the screen, causing panic. Thankfully, no one was injured, and the fire was quickly put out by the staff and audience.

Fans celebrated by bringing an aarti ki thali into the theatre and lighting lamps in front of the screen. One of the fans accidentally dropped the thali, causing the fire to start. The incident caused confusion, and many people rushed to get out of the theatre. The screening was paused for a short time but resumed once the situation was under control. There were no serious injuries, and the theatre didn’t suffer much damage.

Box Office Collection

Despite the fire incident, The Raja Saab had a successful opening at the box office. It earned Rs. 53.75 crore on its first day and Rs. 100.60 crore worldwide. However, the earnings dropped to Rs. 25.05 crore on the second day. The film’s reviews have been mixed, with some fans unhappy about the removal of scenes that were shown in the trailer. In response, the makers of the film said they would add the missing scenes back in.

Upcoming Projects

Prabhas will soon appear in two exciting films. He will star in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with Tripti Dimri. He is also working on the second part of Kalki 2898 AD. However, Deepika Padukone, who was initially rumored to be in these films, is no longer part of the projects.