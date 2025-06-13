Flipkart conducts workshop for MeeSeva representatives in Telangana

Hyderabad: Flipkart, along with the government of Telangana, conducted a workshop on Thursday, June 12, which aimed to train MeeSeva representatives on helping local businesses access e-commerce opportunities through the Flipkart platform.

The workshop was attended by over 800 MeeSeva representatives and covered essential topics such as product listing, cataloguing, and the operational aspects of e-commerce, including order management and customer engagement.

The initiative aims to extend digital commerce opportunities to grassroots entrepreneurs across Telangana, ensuring their seamless integration into the digital economy.

Speaking at the event, commissioner Meeseva (electronic services delivery), Ravikiran Tirumala appreciated Flipkart’s collaboration for the initiative, stating, “Integrating e-commerce into MeeSeva’s framework is a transformative step toward enhancing digital market access for small businesses and entrepreneurs across Telangana. This workshop provides crucial insights and training, enabling our representatives to guide and support local businesses in their e-commerce journey.”

MeeSeva is Telangana’s integrated citizen services portal, which provides a wide range of government-to-citizen (G2C) and business-to-citizen (B2C) services and has conducted this workshop as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance digital inclusion.