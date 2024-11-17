Followers of Sanatan Dharma will respond to disrespect: Pawan Kalyan

Chandrapur: Janasena Party head and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Sunday that the followers of Sanatan Dharma would respond to those disrespecting it, and called Chhatrapati Shivaji and Bal Thackeray the inspiration behind his outfit.

He was addressing a rally in Ballarpur to campaign for Mahayuti candidate and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

“The people of Old City (Hyderabad) have always criticised the Indian culture and the festivals of India. However, followers of Sanatan Dharma have always respected everyone irrespective of their religion. Followers of Sanatan Dharma, however, will respond to those who disrespect it,” said the actor.

Hailing the legendary Maratha king Shivaji and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, he said they united people. “My party was founded with the inspiration of Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray,” Pawan Kalyan said.

The ally of the BJP said India is currently the fifth-largest economy in the world and the NDA government at the Centre is striving to take to the third position. “This march of progress should not be halted and everyone should cast their vote to elect the right candidate,” he said.

In Ballarpur, Mungantiwar is contesting against Congress’ Santoshsingh Chandansingh Rawat.

Pawan Kalyan also claimed that India won’t be strong without the support of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), recalling the Sangh’s work during floods in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore when he was in school.

“There are plenty of people who want to divide the country. However, we should be united to make India strong by respecting the local people and their culture,” he said.

The NDA government has focused on developing India as well as Maharashtra and connected every city with development projects, he said. NDA is also committed to making Maharashtra a $1 trillion economy by 2028, he said.

He also took part in a roadshow in Chandrapur in support of BJP candidate Kishore Jorgewar, who is pitted against Pravin Padwekar of Congress.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Latur city on Saturday, Kalyan assured of efforts to launch air and rail services between Latur and Tirupati.