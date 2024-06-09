Food with cockroaches, flies served at IIIT Hyderabad, allege students

Hyderabad: Amid growing concerns over food quality, a post on X alleges that students at IIIT Hyderabad had to eat meals containing cockroaches and flies. He also shared an image supporting his claims where a salad covered in flies was seen.

Shedding light on the issue, a former undergraduate researcher at IIIT Hyderabad, Shashwat Goel, shared a series of notes on X. In one of his posts, he wrote, “Students are forced to subscribe to the college’mess’ (apt word). Cockroaches in food, flies, lack of hand wash, etc. are just meant to be ignored for years. The fact that there’s less food than oil is somehow not even a major concern.”

In his series of notes, he claimed, “When students report sickness, hostels and health authorities blame it on food orders from Swiggy and Zomato, which frankly are much safer. It’s so useless that students have given up and stopped even trying to report. Claiming plausible deniability is unfortunately a trend.”

He also mentioned that “it’s not an isolated incident. Shashwat Goel revealed that last year, over 40 students fell ill with Typhoid due to contaminated water in the hostel premises. He added, “Last year there was a widespread typhoid breakout with 40+ cases due to contaminated water. The boys’ hostel warden intimidated students from getting tested, actively spreading false information about symptoms and worsening things.”

Reposting Shashwat Goel’s tweet, someone commented, “As an IIT Delhi graduate, I’ve seen firsthand how our so-called “top” institutions are failing students. The issues at IIIT Hyderabad are just the tip of the iceberg. It’s time to expose the rot within our IIT system”