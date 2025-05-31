Football: Egyptian King Mo Salah rules English football; what qualities make him great?

We have often heard the famous quote from Shakespeare, “Some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them.” Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah, popularly called Mo Salah and nicknamed the Egyptian King by the media, belongs to the first category. He seems to have been created to walk on the path of glory.

He recently carried his team, Liverpool football club, to the English Premier League (EPL) triumph in the UK. The number of records that he has created are too many to be included in one article. There needs to be a series of articles, or even a book, to fully enumerate his glittering career statistics.

He is the captain of Egypt’s national team and is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation. Experts have hailed him as one of the greatest African players of all time. This is a great honour indeed since Africa has produced legendary players like Jay-Jay Okocha, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto, and George Weah, to name only a few.

Top scorer in 2025



This EPL season he scored 29 goals and assisted goals on 18 occasions. Both figures are the highest in the EPL this season. His involvement in 47 goals this season makes him level with legendary English players such as Andy Cole and Alan Shearer. He did it all in 38 matches in which he played. Salah’s total number of goals in the EPL stands at 186 placing him 5th in the overall tally of goal scorers in the EPL. But he is only 32 years old now and probably has at least three to four more years in his career.

At the international level, Salah represented Egypt and when Egypt qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2018, he was the top scorer for his country. Salah is regarded as a symbol of national pride in Egypt and was named in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in 2019.

Remains humble and focused



But amidst all the adulation that he has received, Salah remains a humble man, unwaveringly focused on his game without distractions. He has never been involved in wild parties or done drugs, been involved in drunk-driving incidents, and is a non-controversial man. Several years ago it was reported that his popularity has led to a decrease in anti-Islamic feelings among the citizens in Liverpool.

Salah has no airs of a superstar. He often deflects praise from himself and credits his team, coaches, or family. Coming from a modest background in the onion growing region of Nagrig in Egypt, Salah overcame many early rejections and finally reached the highest level.

Family support



Mohamed Salah’s family is a big part of his life. He is married to Magi Sadeq. The couple tied the knot in 2013, and Magi has been supportive of Salah’s career throughout. Salah’s parents played a significant role in his early life and career. His father was instrumental in encouraging Salah to pursue his passion for football. Salah has three sisters, Mahy, Miriam, and Mona, and a younger brother, Nasr.

Salah and his wife have two daughters, Makka and Kayan, born in 2014 and 2020, respectively. The family is known to shun publicity and lead a secluded life, but Salah sometimes shares moments with his family on social media. It’s clear that his family is extremely important to Salah, and he’s often spoken about the significant role they’ve played in his life and career.

Forgave a criminal



Salah is aware of his influence, both as a footballer and as a public figure. He uses his platform for positive causes, such as charity work in Egypt and promoting religious tolerance. He once stunned everyone by forgiving a thief who had broken into his house and instead offered the man financial help to begin a new life. Salah shows a level of devotion to his religion that is rare to find among other Muslim athletes of modern times.

Mohamed Salah exemplifies a blend of mental fortitude, admirable character, and top-level football skills. His dedication and humility are unique. These qualities have made him a beloved figure both on and off the field in his native country and also in England where he has a huge fan following.