Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are once again making headlines, this time due to a viral social media post that sparked pregnancy rumours.

The newly married couple, who tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, have been in the spotlight ever since their wedding. Now, just weeks later, a simple Instagram caption has sent fans into a frenzy.

Rashmika Mandanna’s latest Insta post

Rashmika recently shared an animated video featuring cartoon versions of herself and Vijay, along with a yellow flower. The caption read, “Now we’re three,” followed by a white heart emoji.

This instantly led fans to speculate that the actress might be expecting her first child. Social media was flooded with comments like “Are you pregnant?” and “Is this a baby announcement?”

The post quickly went viral, with fans eagerly trying to decode its meaning.

Is Rashmika pregnant?

Despite the excitement, there is no confirmation of pregnancy. Reports suggest that the viral post is not related to any personal announcement.

Instead, the video is part of Rashmika’s creative content, linked to her Instagram handle where she shares animated stories and symbolic posts. The “third member” seen in the video is believed to be the yellow flower, which represents a creative or emotional element rather than a real-life addition.

Fans react with excitement and curiosity

The internet has shown mixed reactions to the viral post. While some fans celebrated thinking it was a pregnancy announcement, others urged people not to jump to conclusions.

Comments like “Does three mean a baby or something else?” highlight the curiosity among followers. The lack of an official statement from the couple has only added to the speculation.

On the professional front, Rashmika is busy with multiple projects, including Rana Bali, Cocktail 2 and other upcoming films.