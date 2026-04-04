Man held in Hyderabad for illegal mango ripening, 200 kg mangoes seized

Hyderabad: Goshamahal Police have caught a man for using unsafe methods to ripen mangoes artificially and seized 200 kg of mangoes.

The accused was found using chemical sachets beyond the allowed limit, which can be harmful to public health.

A case has been registered under the sections of the BNS, Essential Commodities Act, and TSPDS Control Act of 2016.

The arrested person has been identified as Nikabvala Kunal, who works in the fruit business and lives in the Puranapool area of Hyderabad.

Based on reliable information, police raided a room located beside Balkishan Mandir in Chudi Bazar on April 3. During the raid, police caught the accused while he was using “Diamond Ripe Ethylene Ripener” to ripen mangoes.

Police seized four packets of ethylene ripener sachets and 25 loose sachets from the location.

As per FSSAI guidelines, only five sachets can be used for 20 kilograms of mangoes. However, the accused was using six sachets for the same quantity.

Police warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate food safety rules and use unsafe methods in food handling.

In another case, Hyderabad police along with H-FAST raided a fruit warehouse in Asif Nagar. In the raid, seven tonnes of mangoes illegally ripened with ethylene packets were seized.

Medical experts, speaking to PTI, warn that consuming such fruits can cause immediate health issues, including throat irritation, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Long-term consumption may lead to serious complications such as nervous system damage and respiratory problems, he added.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid purchasing “toxic” mangoes. He also cautioned against buying fruits sold under the “organic” label without proper verification.

He said the police are taking strict action against such violations, with the H-FAST unit maintaining close vigil on the sale of adulterated mangoes.