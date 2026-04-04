GHMC removes around 800 encroachments in a single day

Hyderabad: In a massive single-day drive, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) removed 798 encroachments across Hyderabad on Saturday, April 4, targeting footpaths and road margins.

Of these 340 permanent and 458 temporary encroachments were removed. The drive was carried out across all six zones in Shamshabad, Charminar, Rajendranagar, Golconda, Khairatabad and Seunderabad, said a press release.

These step was taken following the High Court’s instructions were part of the broader GHMC initiative to clear footpaths and road margins as per the directions of the Hon’ble High Court and instructions from the Government.

The highest number of removals was reported from Shamshabad and Golconda zones.

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Shamshabad Zone

The civic body removed 222 encroachments in Shamshabad’s Rallagudam Road, the highest in the drive.

Charminar Zone

As many as 52 encroachments were removed along the Laad Bazar-Puranapul Road stretch, with 17 permanent and 35 temporary structures.

Rajendranagar Zone

This zone saw 175 encroachments removed, including 79 in Circle-19 (Rajendranagar) with 46 permanent and 33 temporary cleared.

Also 96 encroachments were removed along the road from Pillar No. 252 to 116 in Circle 20 (Attapur), with 37 permanent and 59 temporary.

Golconda Zone

In Goshamahal, the special drive covered from Jambagh Hanuman Temple to MJ Market (both sides) and from MJ Market to Siddamberbazar Masjid up to the Afzalgunj Bus Stop. A total of 154 encroachments were removed.

Khairatabad Zone

In circle 38 of Yousufguda, 25 encroachments were removed, including three compound walls that were demolished. Illegal occupation was removed on Srinagar Colony Road (from SBI to Satya Sai Nigam)

Secunderabad Zone

In Circle 44 of Mettugudam, the drive was conducted on the Secunderabad Railway Station road, from Rathifile Bus Stand to Alpha Hotel. As many as 60 encroachments were removed.