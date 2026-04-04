GHMC encroachment drive around Murgi Chowk sparks tension

Locals alleged that 80-year-old shops were razed during drive.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 4th April 2026 3:52 pm IST|   Updated: 4th April 2026 5:47 pm IST

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in some areas of Goshamahal and Murgi Chowk on Saturday, April 4, amid the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) encroachment drive.

In the Old City at Murgi Chowk, a face-off broke out between the police forces, local businessmen, and the GHMC staff over the drive. The situation escalated after AIMIM MLC Rahmat Baig arrived at the place and protested against the drive, claiming that nearly 80-year-old shops around the Clock Tower were being demolished.

The intervention of the MLC forced GHMC officials to halt the drive, bringing relief to shop owners in the area. However, by the time the local party leader arrived, several shops had already been demolished, leaving the affected shopkeepers disappointed. They stated that they had not been issued any notice before the drive, nor were they allotted time to remove their belongings.

Subhan Bakery

GHMC officials stated that the structures were encroachments that were obstructing road space and hindering pedestrian movement. Commissioner RV Karnan visited Jambagh of Goshamahal and reviewed the drive, stressing that the officials should conduct it effectively.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 4th April 2026 3:52 pm IST|   Updated: 4th April 2026 5:47 pm IST

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