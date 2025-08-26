Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: top 8 Bollywood songs for festive vibes

Hyderabad: Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s most loved festivals, begins tomorrow on 27th August 2025. The 10-day celebration is filled with prayers, sweets, street food, music, and dancing. Families welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and visit pandals to seek blessings. Music is an important part of the festival, as it adds both devotion and fun to the celebrations. Bollywood has given many songs that perfectly match the energy of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Popular Ganpati Songs

Here are some of the best Bollywood songs to play during the festival:

1) Deva Shree Ganesha (Agneepath, 2012)

A powerful track sung by Ajay Gogavale, perfect for aarti and visarjan.

2) Mourya Re (Don, 2006)

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, with Shah Rukh Khan’s lively performance.

3) Gajanana (Bajirao Mastani, 2015)

A soulful hymn sung by Sukhwinder Singh, perfect to begin the festival.

4) Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya (Judwaa 2, 2017)

A fun and peppy song by Varun Dhawan, great for dancing.

5) Tera Hi Jalwa (Wanted, 2009)

Salman Khan’s energetic number with Govinda and Anil Kapoor in special appearances.

6) Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi (Viruddh, 2005)

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, this song is devotional and calming.

7) Ganesh Aarti (Vaastav, 1999)

A classic aarti sung by Ravindra Sathe, still loved in celebrations.

8) Sadda Dil Vi Tu (ABCD, 2013)

A modern mix of devotion and hip-hop beats, sung by Hard Kaur.

Whether devotional or dance-filled, these songs add energy and joy to Ganesh Chaturthi. With the right playlist, every prayer, pandal visit, and visarjan becomes more exciting and memorable.