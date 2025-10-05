George Russell wins F1’s Singapore GP as McLaren secures constructors’ title

Singapore: McLaren was crowned Formula 1’s top team at the Singapore Grand Prix on a tricky day for all three of the main contenders for the drivers’ title.

George Russell won the race in dominant style Sunday as McLaren secured the Formula 1 constructors’ championship with six races to go.

Russell stayed in control from pole position to take his and Mercedes’ second win of the year ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who held off Lando Norris for second place despite struggling with car problems.

Verstappen may have got the better of the two McLaren drivers, but it was little help to his title defense, since he didn’t make significant inroads into their large points advantage.

Norris said it was “a shame” to spend much of the race staring at the back of Verstappen’s car, while standings leader Oscar Piastri was aggrieved over Norris colliding with him as he overtook at the start.

Russell makes it right“We don’t really know where this performance came from,” admitted Russell, who said he’d expected Mercedes to struggle on Singapore’s tight, twisty street circuit.

It was a personal milestone for Russell, who crashed on the last lap while fighting for the podium places in Singapore in 2023.

“It feels amazing, especially after what happened a couple of years ago. It was a bit of a missed opportunity, but we more than made up for it today,” he said.

Norris banged wheels with his McLaren teammate Piastri, who finished fourth, as he overtook at the start. Piastri complained to the team over the radio about Norris’ driving.

“Are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way?” the Australian asked.

“I had a small correction but nothing more than that. It was good racing,” Norris said after the race.

Norris cut into Piastri’s standings lead for the third race in a row. The Australian now leads Norris by 22 points, with Verstappen 41 further back.

Piastri finished outside the top three in back-to-back races for the first time since the Australian Grand Prix in March.

Hamilton’s brakes failRussell’s teammate Kimi Antonelli recovered to finish fifth after a poor start. Lewis Hamilton was closing on the Italian near the end when the brakes on the seven-time champion’s Ferrari failed.

Leclerc in the other Ferrari then passed Hamilton for sixth and the British driver only just held onto seventh in his ailing car ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton was being investigated after the race for driving off-track while he struggled with the car during those final laps.

Oliver Bearman was ninth for Haas and Carlos Sainz, Jr. took a point in 10th despite having to start near the back of the grid for a technical infringement.

Heat hazardIt was the first F1 race to be officially declared a “heat hazard” by the governing body, the FIA, under new rules that came in this season.

The heat and humidity in Singapore have long been a challenge for drivers, who were required to have cooling equipment fitted in their cars. Some, like Verstappen, chose not to wear the associated cooling vest.