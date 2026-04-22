Ghaziabad Hindus shower love as elderly Muslim couple leave for Haj 2026

Uttar Pradesh: For every Muslim, embarking on a Haj pilgrimage is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This annual pilgrimage to Makkah serves as the fifth pillar of Islam. It is considered a transformative journey that cleanses the soul and strengthens devotion and unity.

Ghaziabad, a district in Uttar Pradesh often known for its highly charged communal incidents, saw brotherhood when a group of Hindus sent off an elderly Muslim couple with flowers and warm hugs.

A video of the act surfaced on social media, showing Hindu members offering flower garlands amid cheers as the couple departed for the airport for Haj 2026.

Hindu residents in Ghaziabad near New Delhi gathered to warmly see off their Muslim neighbours leaving for Haj 2026, with flights from India beginning April 18.



Videos show people offering flower garlands, hugs and cheers as families departed for the airport, highlighting… pic.twitter.com/hB4sHxcGDz — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 22, 2026

While many praised the gesture as a reflection of India’s pluralistic spirit, others questioned reciprocity and cited recent communal tensions, including a fatal Holi-related dispute in neighbouring Delhi.





