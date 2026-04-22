Ghaziabad Hindus shower love as elderly Muslim couple leave for Haj 2026

Hindus offered flower garlands amid cheers as Muslims in their colony departed for the airport.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd April 2026 10:46 pm IST
Hindu neighbours shower love on Muslim friends leaving for Haj 2026 in Ghaziabad, demonstrating unity and.

Uttar Pradesh: For every Muslim, embarking on a Haj pilgrimage is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This annual pilgrimage to Makkah serves as the fifth pillar of Islam. It is considered a transformative journey that cleanses the soul and strengthens devotion and unity.

Ghaziabad, a district in Uttar Pradesh often known for its highly charged communal incidents, saw brotherhood when a group of Hindus sent off an elderly Muslim couple with flowers and warm hugs.

Hindu residents in Ghaziabad show love and respect as Muslim neighbours leave for Haj 2026, symbolising c.

A video of the act surfaced on social media, showing Hindu members offering flower garlands amid cheers as the couple departed for the airport for Haj 2026.

Subhan Bakery

While many praised the gesture as a reflection of India’s pluralistic spirit, others questioned reciprocity and cited recent communal tensions, including a fatal Holi-related dispute in neighbouring Delhi.


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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd April 2026 10:46 pm IST

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