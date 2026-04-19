Group of intellectuals, lawyers, social activists demand immediate end to SIR

New Delhi: A group of intellectuals, lawyers, students and social activists have demanded the immediate termination of the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls, which they said is “against citizens’ rights”, and called for continuation of the old electoral rolls and elections to be conducted on that basis.

The demand was placed at a seminar organised by the human rights organisation ‘Janhastakshep’ here at the Press Club of India on Saturday, according to a press release issued by the organiser.

Those who attended the seminar include former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, former professor of Delhi University Badri Raina, Press Club of India president Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, among others, according to the release.

A resolution was unanimously passed at the seminar.

“The SIR process underway across the country, including West Bengal, must be immediately halted. Alternatively, appeals filed by those whose names have been deleted should be decided promptly, allowing them to vote, or the 2025 updated electoral rolls should be used to ensure voting rights for all,” the resolution said.

Otherwise, it said, the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections will become meaningless.

“The SIR process must be clearly redefined and the Election Commission’s role is to include names in voter rolls; it cannot demand or verify citizenship documents. Determination of citizenship is the responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs,” it said.

The convenor of the seminar was Vikas Bajpei from JNU and co-convener was journalist Anil Dubey.