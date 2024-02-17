Haldwani violence: Police seize houses of 9 accused including ‘mastermind’

Videos have surfaced on social media platforms showing the Haldwani police of Uttarakhand confiscating the houses of those accused in the recent communal violence.

Recently, a civil court ordered the seizure of properties of nine people, including alleged mastermind Abdul Malik.

All nine individuals have been named in the FIR concerning the communal violence that hit the district on February 8, sparked by an encroachment drive conducted by the Haldwani district administration. As many as 30 people have been arrested so far.

#WATCH | Haldwani | The houses of Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moeed, wanted in the Banbhulpura riots, are being attached in Banbhulpura. At present, police and administration teams including Harbans Singh SP City Haldwani, Sangeeta CO Lalkuan, Sachin Tehsildar Haldwani, DR… pic.twitter.com/9ImUtaR8A7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2024

It permitted the police to take action against all the accused under Sections 82 and 83 of CrPC. The civil court has also issued non-bailable warrants against all nine accused.

Abdul Malik had constructed the madrasa and mosque and had filed a writ petition in the Uttarakhand High Court seeking a withdrawal of the demolition order.

Since the violence, six people were killed while many were injured. However, a citizen fact-finding report stated that the actual death toll may be higher than official figures.

Five persons were arrested while cases have been registered against 19 individuals and at least 5000 (unidentified) people in connection with the case. One of them is said to be the brother of a Samajwadi Party leader.

The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the violence, and the commissioner will submit his report within 15 days.