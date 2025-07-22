Hyderabad: Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, is all set to release on July 24, 2025. This is Pawan’s first film after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and fans are super excited. With less than 2 days to go, the buzz is huge!

Telangana Government Gives Green Signal

Surprisingly, the Telangana government has allowed paid premieres and increased ticket prices for the film. This is shocking because, after the tragic Pushpa 2 stampede last year, the government had said no more special shows or ticket hikes would be allowed.

But now, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has received a special GO (government order) on July 21, allowing new show timings and prices.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu New Ticket Prices and Show Details

As per the government order:

July 23 – Paid Premiere Show

◦ One show at 9 PM

◦ Ticket price: Rs. 600 + GST = Rs. 708

July 24 to 27 (Weekend Shows)

◦ 5 shows per day

◦ Extra Rs. 200 in multiplexes, Rs. 150 in single screens

◦ Final prices: Multiplex Rs. 531, Single screen Rs. 354

July 28 to August 2 (Day 5 to 11)

◦ 5 shows per day

◦ Extra Rs. 150 in multiplexes, Rs. 106 in single screens

◦ Final prices: Multiplex Rs. 472, Single screen Rs. 302

No early morning shows are allowed.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Advance Bookings

The film’s advance bookings will begin today, July 22. With the government’s green signal and strong fan following, tickets are expected to sell out fast. Fans are already rushing to book their seats for the grand premiere.