Harish Rao demands withdrawal of polytechnic merger by Sept 7

Hyderabad: Former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao has expressed solidarity with polytechnic students and given the state government a deadline of September 7 to withdraw GO 97.

If the government fails to withdraw the order before the Assembly session starts on September 7, he threatened to hold a protest at the Secretariat.

He said the manner in which the Congress government was handling the issue was putting the future of nearly one lakh polytechnic students at risk.

He alleged that structuring the Young India Skills University as a public-private partnership would bring government polytechnic colleges under private control.

“There are 113 polytechnic colleges in Telangana, of which 59 are government colleges. The government is now attempting to bring these institutions under the Skill University framework. This directly affects the future of nearly one lakh students. This is not an issue concerning one college; it is a question concerning the future of an entire generation,” he said.

Govt targeting lands of polytechnic colleges, Harish Rao alleges

He alleged that the government was more interested in the valuable lands and assets of government polytechnic colleges than in the future of students.

“Revanth Reddy’s focus appears to be on the lands and properties of these institutions. Government buildings and lands worth thousands of crores are being brought into a framework where there are serious concerns about their future use. The government must clarify whether these assets are being targeted for mortgaging or raising loans,” Harish Rao said.

He questioned why the government was targeting educational institutions when several other government assets were already available.

“Are Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Housing Board properties not enough? Why are the lands and assets of polytechnic colleges also being targeted? The government must answer these questions,” he said.

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Concerns over fees

He pointed out that students currently complete their polytechnic education at an affordable fee of around Rs 15,000 and later have the opportunity to pursue engineering through lateral entry.

“If these colleges are shifted into the proposed Skill University framework, what happens to the existing lateral-entry opportunities? What guarantee is there that fees will remain affordable? Will fee reimbursement continue? When the government itself says that its support will be limited, what guarantee is there for students after that period?” he questioned.

Harish Rao demanded that the government keep polytechnic education under its direct control and provide clarity on fees, fee reimbursement, academic recognition and lateral-entry opportunities before proceeding with any changes.

‘Do not attempt to dilute students’ movement’

Harsih Rao said the government should “stop the drama in the name of committees” and immediately withdraw the GO instead of appointing committees to “dilute the students’ movement”.

He also condemned the alleged police action against protesting students.