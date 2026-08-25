Kavitha’s TRS to study impact of GO 97 on polytechnic education

Hyderabad: A day after the Telangana government announced a high-level committee to examine concerns of all stakeholders, Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday, August 25, announced the constitution of a panel to study the continuation and necessity of polytechnic education in the state.

Students across the state were protesting against the state government’s decision to bring polytechnic education under the purview of Young India Skills University and the newly formed Skill Human Capital and Knowledge Training Initiatives (SHAKTI) department through GO 97.

The TRS committee, comprising educationists and party leaders, will examine three critical areas: preserving polytechnic education in its current format, analysing the impacts of GO 97, and evaluating the potential fallout of bringing polytechnic education under SHAKTI (Department of Labour and Employment).

Kavitha has directed the committee to submit its report within a week.

Committee members are Duguntla Naresh Prajapati, Moram Veerabhadra Rao, Surabhi, Kongara Dharani Rani, Kotla Mahendar Reddy (Kanishka), Oodari Chandramohan Goud, and Nadipalli Venkateshwar Rao.

Also Read Polytechnic students step up protest, Telangana govt clarifies

Polytechnic students’ protests

Polytechnic students have been protesting GO 97, expressing concern over lateral entry, fees, and scholarship arrangements.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders backed students’ demands, alleging that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was trying to render polytechnic education ineffective to get recognition for his skill university.

They alleged that through the merger, the government was trying to wash its hands of fee reimbursement. They also alleged that by running the system in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, Congress was handing over government educational institutions to private individuals, thereby making education inaccessible to the economically weak.

On its part, the government assured students that no changes would be made to the current arrangements, and on August 24, it announced that a high-level committee would hold extensive consultations with all concerned stakeholders, study the issues related to them, and make specific recommendations.

The committee is to submit its report in 30 days.