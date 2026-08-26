Harish Rao slams release of Nagarjuna Sagar water to Andhra

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday, August 26, condemned the alleged unilateral release of water from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project towards Andhra Pradesh through the Right Canal without the necessary approval of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

Harish Rao questioned how Andhra Pradesh officials could proceed with drawing water when discussions and a decision on the allocation were still pending.

“Isn’t it high-handedness for Andhra Pradesh officials to draw water towards the Right Canal from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, which is under the control and management of Telangana’s Irrigation Department, without the approval of the KRMB?” Harish Rao asked.

He said Andhra Pradesh had sought 47 Thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC) of Krishna water, and the matter was to be discussed and decided by the three-member committee. However, the meeting itself had been postponed, and no decision was taken on the request.

కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రభుత్వ వైఫల్యానికి ఏపీ వైపు నిండుగా పారుతున్న ఈ కుడి కాలువ నీళ్లే సాక్ష్యం!



కేఆర్ఎంబీ అంటే లెక్క లేదు.. త్రిసభ్య కమిటీ అంటే విలువ లేదు.. తెలంగాణ కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రభుత్వం అంటే ఏపీకి పట్టింపు లేదు



చేతగాని సీఎం ఉంటే ఒక రాష్ట్రం ఎలా నష్టపోతుందో కృష్ణా జలాల విషయంలో జరుగుతున్న… pic.twitter.com/NH5mGTsvOP — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) August 26, 2026

Harish Rao questions Telangana govt’s silence

He also questioned the silence of the KRMB and the Telangana government.

“Why is the KRMB remaining silent when water is being drawn without the required approval? More importantly, what is the Congress government doing when it is supposed to protect Telangana’s water rights?” he asked.

Harish Rao alleged that the latest development was part of a continuing pattern in which Telangana’s Krishna water interests were being compromised.

“On one side, around 11 TMC of water is being taken from the Srisailam reservoir through the Veligonda Tunnel. Now, water is being drawn from the Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal without the necessary approvals. At a time when the state is facing difficult water conditions, allowing water to be diverted in this manner is highly condemnable,” he said.

He alleged that Telangana had already suffered significant losses over the past two years because of the failure of the state government to effectively utilise its share of Krishna waters.

He also reminded Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of his responsibility towards Telangana and urged him to put pressure on the KRMB and ensure that Andhra Pradesh does not draw Telangana’s rightful Krishna waters without due approvals.