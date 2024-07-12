HC notices SSC, Inter, OU on issuing fresh certificates after ‘name change’

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti directed the state government, SSC and Intermediate Boards, and Osmania University to clarify their position on issuing fresh educational certificates to individuals who have legally changed or corrected their names through an official government gazette notification.

The directive came from a division bench during a hearing of a petition filed by Vangeti Madhusudhan Reddy. He claimed that despite correcting the error in his name through a gazette notification, the authorities were refusing to issue him new certificates. The court gave these authorities two weeks to respond.

Petitioner’s counsel, Aravind Karukonda, informed the court that the SSC Board had rejected Reddy’s application based on a Government Order (GO Ms. No.1263 of 1961) from the then Andhra Pradesh state government, which strictly prohibited any corrections or changes in a student’s name on educational certificates after the publication of results.

Karukonda argued that the order was arbitrary, illegal, and violated fundamental rights. He urged the court to direct the authorities to take steps to change the name and issue new educational certificates for SSC, Intermediate, degree, and all other certificates according to the corrected name in the gazette.

After hearing the arguments, the bench instructed the government to consider the issues raised by the petitioner and submit their response within two weeks.