Hearing adjourned on Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada ACB Court on Tuesday adjourned to Wednesday a hearing on the bail petition of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, as well as on a CID petition, for his further custody in the Skill Development Corporation scam.

As the regular judge was on leave on Tuesday, Metropolitan Sessions Judge, who was the incharge judge, took up hearing on both the petitions.

The judge told Naidu’s lawyer that hearing the arguments on the bail petition and passing the orders the same day may not be possible and suggested that the petition be taken up before the regular court.

He also adjourned the hearing on the CID petition to Wednesday.

Naidu’s lawyer has filed a counter to the CID’s petition seeking further custody of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for questioning.

The CID, which questioned Naidu in the case in Rajahmundry Central Jail on September 23 and 24, has sought his custody for a second time, alleging that the TDP supremo did not cooperate during the two-day interrogation.

The CID had arrested Naidu on September 9 in the alleged scam which took place when he was the Chief Minister.

The next day, Vijayawada ACB Court sent him to judicial custody till September 22.

He was subsequently shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The court extended Naidu’s judicial custody till September 24 and later till October 5.

On September 22, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had dismissed Naidu’s petition to quash the FIR registered against him and to set aside his judicial remand.

Naidu has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court order.

His plea will come up for hearing in the apex court on Wednesday.