Heavy rainfall to return to Telangana on Sept 1: IMD Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana are soon going to get relief from the scorching heat, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall to return to Telangana on September 1.

According to the weather department, Telangana is expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls from September 1 to 3, 2023. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the state on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For Hyderabad, the department has forecasted moderate rainfall or thundershowers on Friday and Saturday. It has also forecasted hazy weather during the morning hours.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecasted that the state will receive light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in isolated places till Thursday.

As per TSDPS, yesterday in Telangana, the Vikarabad district received the highest rainfall, measuring 40.5 mm, while in Hyderabad, Bandlaguda received the highest rainfall of 3.5 mm.

During the current monsoon season so far, Telangana has received normal rainfall. The state has received an average rainfall of 642.2 mm, compared to the normal level of 566.9 mm. In Telangana, the highest deviation, 42 percent, was observed in Siddipet.

In the case of Hyderabad, the cumulative rainfall received during the current monsoon season is 463.9 mm, compared to the average rainfall of 455.9 mm. The highest deviation of 22 percent was witnessed in Shaikpet and Maredpally.

Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana received below-normal rainfall in the current month. IMD Hyderabad has forecasted that the month of September will bring sufficient rainfall to the state.