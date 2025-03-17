Hina Khan performs Umrah in Ramzan, disconnects from online hate

Mumbai: Television actress Hina Khan, who is currently battling stage 3 breast cancer, is currently in the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah during the sacred month of Ramzan. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from her spiritual journey.

Dressed in a green abaya and sunglasses, Hina was seen embracing the peaceful atmosphere of Makkah. In one emotional video, she was spotted touching the Kaaba. She is accompanied by her brother to Makkah. “Alhamdulillah. Umrah 2025. Thank you for inviting me, Allah… Overwhelmed and speechless. May Allah give me complete Shifa, Ameen,” she wrote under her heartfelt Umrah post.

Like always, Hina has decided to turn off the comments section on her social media posts related to the religious journey. The move comes as a response to the increasing trend of celebrities facing online trolling and hate, particularly in relation to religious content.

So, to shield herself from unnecessary negativity and hate comments, Hina Khan opted to disable the comments section under this particular post.

This marks Hina’s third Umrah. She had previously visited Makkah and Madinah in 2024 too.

The actress first revealed her cancer diagnosis in July 2024, shortly after completing the shoot for her web series Griha Laxmi. Despite her ongoing health battle, Hina remains strong in both her personal and professional life. Known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss 11, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, she continues to inspire her fans with resilience and faith.