Mumbai: On May 12, 2025, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. His long 14-year journey in the format comes to an end with 123 matches, 9,230 runs, and a strong average of 46.85. He also led India as captain in 68 of those matches.

In his Instagram post, he wrote, “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off.”

As Virat Kohli is trending everywhere across the internet, let’s have a look at his and wife Anushka Sharma’s financial empire.

Virat Kohli’s net worth and earnings 2025

Virat is not just a cricketer—he is one of India’s richest athletes. His total net worth is around Rs 1,050 crore. He earns Rs 7 crore every year from the BCCI and Rs 21 crore from the IPL. Over the years, he has earned more than Rs 212 crore from the IPL alone.

Kohli also earns big money through brand deals with companies like Puma, MRF, and Audi. He works with over 30 brands.

Virat the Businessman

Virat owns many businesses:

• One8 by Puma – a fashion and fragrance brand

• WROGN – his clothing brand

• Chisel Fitness – a gym chain

• Nueva – a restaurant in Delhi

• He also invested in companies like Rage Coffee and Digit Insurance.

Anushka Sharma’s net worth 2025

Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma is a well-known actress and producer. Her net worth is around Rs 255 crore. She earns through films, ads, her clothing brand Nush, and production company Clean Slate Filmz.

Kohli – Anushka Combined Networth

The couple owns expensive homes in Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Alibaug, worth over Rs 100 crore. Together, Virat and Anushka’s total net worth is Rs 1,300 crore, making them one of India’s richest couples.

Virat and Anushka got married in 2018. They have two children—Vamika and baby Akaay. While Kohli’s Test cricket journey is over, his story is far from finished.