Hussain Sagar reaches capacity after heavy rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains that struck Hyderabad on Friday night and Saturday evening led to significant inflows into Hussain Sagar Lake.

As a result, the water level of the lake has risen to near capacity.

At approximately 10:30 PM on Saturday, the recorded water level was 513.51 meters, surpassing the full tank level of 513.41 meters, according to officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

On Saturday night, the municipal body urged citizens to prioritize safety by staying indoors as a “combination of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and potential lightning poses serious risks during this period.”

“We kindly request everyone to: Stay clear of trees, electric poles, and water bodies. Avoid using metal objects and electrical devices during lightning strikes. Steer clear of construction sites and refrain from crossing flooded streets. For emergencies, please contact our city helpline 040 21111111 or message us @GHMConline. Our teams remain vigilant, working around the clock to manage waterlogging, power disruptions, and any emergencies. Please stay tuned for updates from #GHMC,” the corporation said.