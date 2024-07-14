Hussainsagar lake filled to brim with heavy rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following heavy rains on Sunday evening in the city, the water levels at Hussainsagar have reached almost its Full Tank Level (FTL) prompting the authorities to strictly monitor the water level.

The authorities have also alerted the locals residing in low-lying areas around Hussainsagar about the development.

Hussain Sagar FTL is 513.41 meters while the maximum water level (MWL) is 514.75 meters. On Sunday by 7:45 pm, the water levels reached 513.210 meters.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has taken stock of the situation and directed officials to ensure no loss of life and property. Disaster Response Force and sanitation department staffers are working to clear water stagnation at multiple locations in the city, the GHMC officials informed.

Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, and Deputy Mayor Srilata Shobhan Reddy held a teleconference with officers and took stock of the water logging in the city.

“As water logging points were identified across the city, emergency teams were deployed at these places. With this water was cleared and traffic was not disrupted,” read a press statement released by the GHMC.

A total of 228 static teams, 154 monsoon emergency teams and 168 dewatering pump sets have been set up to remove water from 140 stagnation points from time to time.

The Commissioner has also issued instructions to the officials to be vigilant and follow warnings issued by the Meteorological Department.