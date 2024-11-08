Hyderabad: 200 nursing students protest at Gandhi Hospital over bad hostel infra

Hyderabad: Nearly 200 nursing students at Gandhi Hospital staged a protest on Thursday, November 7, expressing their frustration over inadequate hostel infrastructure.

The students raised their voices against ongoing issues with the drainage system in their hostels, which they said have been ignored by the hospital management despite multiple complaints.

During the protest, students attempted to enter the hospital’s administrative building and block access to the Superintendent’s office.

The students stated that their hostels, located in Bhoiguda near Secunderabad railway station, are plagued by sewage inundation, resulting in a foul odour that disrupts their ability to study and sleep effectively.

With examinations approaching on November 23, the students emphasized the urgency of addressing these conditions.

Dr. Rajkumari, the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, engaged in discussions with the protesting students and assured them that their grievances would be taken seriously.

Further talks are scheduled to continue on Friday to seek a resolution to the issues raised by the nursing students.