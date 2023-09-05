Hyderabad: Attempt to transfer Bandlaguda waqf land to govt departments

Hyderabad: Concerns have emerged regarding the potential handover of valuable waqf land in Bandlaguda to various government departments.

This land, belonging to the revered Dargah Hazrat Noori Shah and overseen by the Telangana State Waqf Board, is reportedly being considered for transfer to the Revenue Department, RTC, Electricity Department, and other government entities.

The intention behind this transfer is to facilitate the establishment of an electric sub-station, alongside amenities such as a Bus Stand and Sub-Registrar Office in the Bandlaguda area. However, experts are raising questions about the legality and terms of such a transfer.

According to minority right activist Abdul Rawoof, the Waqf Board officials must clarify that any negotiations with government departments regarding this disputed land should only involve leasing the land, not transferring ownership. It is imperative that the land is leased at its market value, following established procedures by the Buildings Department.

Sources suggest that the move to acquire this land is purportedly for area development. However, there are concerns that, under the guise of development, the proposal includes relocating the land outside the city.

Instead of altering the land’s ownership, experts are urging the officials of the Minority Welfare Department and the Waqf Board to consider leasing the land to government departments.

This approach not only bolsters the Waqf Board’s income but also ensures responsible land use and community development in the Bandlaguda area.

According to Rawoof, the state government has been applying pressure on the Electricity and RTC departments to acquire the land, even though the Telangana State Waqf Board lacks the authority to transfer property.

Clarification and proper procedures are necessary to address these concerns and safeguard the interests of all stakeholders involved.