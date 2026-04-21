Telangana inter student sexually assaults girl, shares video on WhatsApp group

Hyderabad: A student of a private inter college in Telangana has allegedly sexually assaulted a girl and later shared the video on a WhatsApp group.

After the video went viral, a case has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Details of case

As per a report published in The New Indian Express, the accused, who is a senior student in the college located in Hasanparthy mandal, had allegedly befriended the victim, a junior student from the same college.

Later, he took the girl to a friend’s house where he reportedly forced her to undress.

It is also alleged that, without her permission, he recorded the incident using his cellphone.

Telangana inter student shared video of girl

The crime came to light only after he shared the video on WhatsApp, and later it went viral in the college.

After the video went viral, the girl informed about the incident to her parent, who approached the Kakatiya University Campus Police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police booked a case against the accused, who is also a minor.

What is the POCSO Act?

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was enacted in 2012 to protect children aged below 18 years from various sexual offences. Despite the enactment of the Act, many cases of crimes against children were reported under the POCSO Act in various parts of the country, including Hyderabad.

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Under the Act, any person aged below 18 years, irrespective of gender, is considered a child. The Act broadly classifies sexual offences against the child into five categories:

Penetrative sexual assault

Aggravated penetrative sexual assault

Sexual assault

Aggravated sexual assault

Sexual harassment

The sections of the Act also apply to the accused who uses a child for pornographic purposes.

Apart from specifying the offences, the Act also provides a detailed procedure for reporting cases, recording the statement of the child, special courts, etc.