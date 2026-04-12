Telangana Intermediate exam results 2026 declared, girls outshine boys again

Hyderabad: The Telangana Intermediate first and second year examination results 2026 were declared on Sunday, April 12.

K Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana (Public Affairs), and Yogita Rana, Secretary to the Government, announced the results from the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) premises at around 11 am.

To pass each subject, students had to secure at least 35 per cent marks. If they failed in any subject, they can appear for the supplementary exam.

How to check Telangana inter first and second year exam results 2026

Students and parents can access the results by following the steps below.

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Visit the official website of TGBIE. Telangana inter first and second year results 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Girls once again outperformed boys

Girls have demonstrated stronger academic performance than boys in the examinations. In the first year results, 74.40 per cent of girls passed the examination, while in the second year, 78.65 per cent of girls cleared the exams.

Male students recorded pass percentages of 57.69 in the first year and 62.50 per cent in the second year.

The combined pass percentage for all first year students stood at 66.02. In the case of the second year, it was 70.58 per cent.

Examination statistics

This year, as many as 9,97,075 students have registered across the state for the Intermediate exams. Among them, 4,89,126 were first-year students, and 5,07,949 were second-year students.

There were 2.17 lakh male students and 2.24 lakh female students registered for the first-year exams in the general category. In the vocational category, there were 22,586 boys and 24,675 girls, constituting the first-year students.

2.31 lakh male students and 2.30 lakh female students were registered for the second-year intermediate exams from the general category.

The examinations were conducted from February 25 to March 18 at 1,495 centres.