Sexual services offer turns into extortion case in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A 44-year-old private employee has filed an extortion complaint in Jubilee Hills, alleging that he was threatened and forced to pay money and give gold ornaments.

As per the details of the incident that took place on the night of March 28 near a pub in Jubilee Hills, a transgender person named Gayatri approached the complainant and allegedly offered sexual services for Rs 3,500 and later went with him to his residence.

After receiving the amount, the accused allegedly began threatening the man and demanded Rs 2 lakh. In order to avoid trouble and to ensure the safety of his minor daughter, the complainant paid Rs 1.40 lakh in cash and handed over gold ornaments.

The extortion that began at the Hyderabad pub did not end that night, as the accused later contacted the man again and continued issuing threats.

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On April 11, when the man saw the accused near his apartment, he realized the threat and approached the police. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.