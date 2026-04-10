Hyderabad man sentenced to 20 years in jail in rape attempt case

Hyderabad: A court has sentenced a man from Madhapur, Hyderabad, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a rape attempt case, which was registered in 2018.

The man who is identified as 47-year-old Vivek Natani, a resident of Izzath Nagar was found guilty under relevant sections of the IPC. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

According to police, the case was registered at Madhapur Police Station based on a complaint filed by a woman software employee from Kondapur on February 16, 2018.

In her complaint, the victim stated that on February 2, 2018, her manager invited her for dinner. He later took her to his residence on the pretext of discussion.

After consuming drinks, he behaved inappropriately and attempted to rape her.

The Hyderabad woman resisted the rape attempt and returned home safely. She later approached the police.

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During the investigation, police found that the accused had attempted the crime after taking the victim to his residence.

On November 9, 2018, the accused was arrested and a charge sheet was filed after completing the investigation.

After a full trial, the court of M Vani, XIII Additional District and Sessions Judge at LB Nagar, convicted the accused. The court also awarded the victim Rs 3,00,000 in compensation.