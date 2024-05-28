Hyderabad: Ayurvedic syrup seized for false claim of treating kidney stone

Hyderabad: Officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Monday detected an Ayurvedic medicine – ‘Stone Crush Syrup’ – circulating in the market with a misleading claim on its packing label that it treats ‘Kidney Stones’. The syrup was found at a medical store in Rangareddy district was seized by officials during a raid.

According to the DCA, such advertisements are in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, that prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders.

During the special raids conducted on Monday, May 27, DCA officials found the misleading claim on the Ayurvedic syrup with regard to treating kidney stones on the label.

The said Ayurvedic syrup was detected by DCA officials at a medical shop in Kothur Village, Kothur Mandal, Rangareddy District. Stocks were seized during the raid.

Anvesh, Drugs Inspector, Shabad, G. Ravikiran, Drugs Inspector, Rajendranagar, and P. Chandrakala, Drugs Inspector are among the officers who carried out the raid.

