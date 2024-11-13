Hyderabad: BJP legal cell advocate stabbed near IMax, phone stolen

Hyderabad: Kalyan Vamshikar, a 48-year-old advocate affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) legal cell, was stabbed during a robbery on Tuesday morning, November 12, near the IMax Multiplex in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred in a high-security area, close to the secretariat, while Vamshikar was out for his routine morning walk with his pet dog.

According to the police, two men on a black scooter approached him under the pretense of asking about his dog.

One of the assailants then brandished a knife, demanding Vamshikar’s phone. When he resisted, a struggle ensued, resulting in stab wounds to his left chest and hand.

Fortunately, he is now reported to be out of danger after being rushed to the hospital by other morning walkers who witnessed the attack.

Authorities have indicated that they have identified the suspects using CCTV footage and are actively working on their arrest.

While the attack appears to be a straightforward robbery, police are exploring all possible angles.

Officials noted that once Vamshikar is discharged from the hospital, he may provide further details about the incident.

Attack motivated: BJP

Members of the BJP’s legal cell visited Vamshikar in the hospital and called for swift action against the attackers, suggesting that this assault may have been motivated by personal animosity towards him.

They also criticized the police for not providing adequate protection despite previous threats against him.